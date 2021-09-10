Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 17.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

