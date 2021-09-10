Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of EIHDF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. 888 has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.28.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.