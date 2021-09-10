Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells $1,373,250.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

