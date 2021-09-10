Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

