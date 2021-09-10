Bessemer Group Inc. Has $120,000 Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $786.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

