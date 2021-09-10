Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,656 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 80.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

