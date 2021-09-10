Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 188 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $173.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

