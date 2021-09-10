Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $184,000 Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.