BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher Over Last Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00159059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042718 BTC.

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

