Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Beyond Air reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAIR opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

