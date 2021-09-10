Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.71 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

