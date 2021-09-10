Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $284.87 and last traded at $286.29. Approximately 7,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,328,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,433 shares of company stock worth $65,152,438 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,024,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

