Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow Sells 6,871 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brenda S. Furlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $508.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $521.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.