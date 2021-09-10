Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 1.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 67.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

BIIB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.33. 44,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.75. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.