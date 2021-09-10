BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08.

Shares of BLFS opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.31, a PEG ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.