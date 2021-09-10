BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 92,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 35,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

PHGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get BiomX alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the first quarter valued at $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.