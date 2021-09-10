BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.50 million and $1.51 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,687.18 or 1.00004122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

