Bitcoin Classic Price Down 3.2% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $107,933.68 and $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016524 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001319 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000117 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

