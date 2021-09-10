BitCore Reaches Market Cap of $4.83 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $500,110.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.59 or 0.07340097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.41 or 0.01415621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00390308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00125370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00570758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00539436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00349542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006799 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

