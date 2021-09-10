BLink Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $78,406.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00157543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042793 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,460 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

