Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,851 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,646,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $45.41.

