Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 89,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,181,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.