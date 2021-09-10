Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 580.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $381.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

