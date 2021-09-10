Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 326 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,685,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 6,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

