Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 51,478 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,478 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $765,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

