BMO Capital Markets Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $525.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.66.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $466.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.69. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.