BNP Paribas SA to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

