Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. 51,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 53,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

