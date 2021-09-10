Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $4,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.