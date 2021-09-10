Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato Sells 5,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
