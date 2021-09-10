Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato Sells 5,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

