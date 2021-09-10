Bp Plc Has $588,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.