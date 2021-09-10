Bp Plc Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bp Plc decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

