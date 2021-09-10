Bp Plc Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 63.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.