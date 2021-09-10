Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bp Plc decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average is $168.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

