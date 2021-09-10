Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

