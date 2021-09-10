Bp Plc Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,665,635. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $358.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.25 and a 200 day moving average of $337.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.