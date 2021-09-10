Braime Group PLC (BMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Braime Group stock opened at GBX 2,155 ($28.16) on Friday. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,599 ($33.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,168.67. The company has a market capitalization of £31.03 million and a P/E ratio of 41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Braime Group
