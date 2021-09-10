Braime Group PLC (BMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Braime Group stock opened at GBX 2,155 ($28.16) on Friday. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,599 ($33.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,168.67. The company has a market capitalization of £31.03 million and a P/E ratio of 41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Braime Group

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

