Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $20.14 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

