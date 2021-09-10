Brett Ponton Buys 5,982 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Terminix Global in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,515,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,857,000 after buying an additional 880,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after buying an additional 833,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

