Brian D. Lazarus Sells 24,263 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $359.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
