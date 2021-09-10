Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) versus Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Head to Head Analysis

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Hamilton Lane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 13.23 $98.02 million $2.73 31.23

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridge Investment Group and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hamilton Lane 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane 35.04% 60.79% 20.55%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Bridge Investment Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

