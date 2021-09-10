Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.26. 103,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,543,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

