BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

