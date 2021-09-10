BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $23.40 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

NYSE:CRL opened at $443.00 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $450.84. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

