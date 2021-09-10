BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $27.99 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $312.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.06. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The firm has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

