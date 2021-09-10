BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $34.65 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

