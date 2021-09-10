BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $37.67 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.18 and a 200-day moving average of $219.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

