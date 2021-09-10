BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $37.81 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $155.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

