BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 32,192 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,192 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

