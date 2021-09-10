Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

